She is best known for being a fantastic host and presenter! She is one of the most popular personalities that Britain would recognise once she is on TV. Holly Willoughby is her name and she is 38 years old!

Holly was born in Brighton, England and she quickly became fascinated by the entertainment and media world. In her early age, most of the motivations came on behalf of her parents. They wanted her to shine, to secure a dream career and become a popular personality! It would seem that this encouragement would push Holly to realise her dreams.

She started her career at the tender age of 17 as a model. The blonde girl with fair complexion and a 38-28-38 figure was on various ads and posters. By 2000, Holly became the presenter of entertainment programs like X-perimental and CBBC at the Fame Academy.

After the kick of 2000, Holly was a common sight on screen, performing on several popular shows like Celebrity Wrestling, The Xtra Factor and the Voice UK. In total, she appeared in 19 television shows and series.

In the year 2006, she won the BAFTA award. Thanks to her performance as a host in Children’s Shows. She was spotted by the makers of Dancing On Ice and selected to present the show with Phillip Schofield. Holly was also chosen to be the host of the eighteenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Today, Holly is tied to her role as the presenter of This Morning and Dancing On Ice.

Holly is also recognised as one of the sexiest women of Britain. She appeared in the top 100 sexiest women poll every year since 2005. Blue eyes and blonde hair seem to be on vogue since those times!

She married Dan Baldwin, a producer of Ministry of Mayhem. They both met on the sets of the show and dated for a couple of years. Finally, they tied the knot on 4 August 2007. Holly is the proud mother of two sons and a daughter.

Holly is incredibly active through social media. The former model has a huge fan base on Twitter, Instagram and even Facebook. The followers on Twitter are reaching up to 7.39 million and as for Instagram, it’s touching 4.6 million!

