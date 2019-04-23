By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Following President Peter Mutharika’s press officer Slyvester Namiwa resignation from his position with less than 30 days to go before the watershed May elections, many more aides are on their way out, signifying the expected loss of Mutharika in the elections.

Namiwa, one of the President Mutharika’s fearless press officers decision to quit his job has raised so many questions at the State House.

“Colleagues in the media and indeed the general public I wish to inform you that am no longer working as Presidential Press Officer effective April 18, 2019.”

“I have made this decision based on personal reasons. However, I would like to urge Malawians of good will to pray for this nation as we approach the second Tripartite Elections slated for May 21st, 2019.”

“I, further, plead that we must all strive be patriotic to the nation bearing in mind that the only country we have as a home, is Malawi,” said Namiwa in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

Namiwa was appointed Press Officer for Mutharika in June 2014.

Insiders said there are bad working conditions especially for the media team at State House where they have been reduced to puppets by Director of Communications Bright Molande.

“Mutharika’s image would not have been battered this much if those people in the media department were allowed to work professionally and supported,” said our impeccable source at State House.

“Even the Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani is just a shadow of himself. He cant make any decision or advise the President accordingly, he is told what to do,” added the source.

“I would not be surprised if many more will leave before the elections, ” explained the source.