By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Kondwani Nankhumwa and Uladi Mussa have won the Democratic Progressive Party Vice Presidency for the Southern and Central region respectively during the party’s 2018 National Convention on Monday in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa who is the Minister of Local government and Rural development scooped 794 votes beating his competititors Joseph Mwanamveka and Henry Mussa.

Whilst Mussa won the position with 964 votes against other contestants in the likes of Dean Josiah Banda, Zaria Chikale, Hetherwick Ntaba and Samuel Tembenu.

Reacting to their win, Nankhumwa and Mussa promised to put their best effort to transform and strengthen the party in preparation for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

Nankhumwa said the party needs a complete transformation in the administration and political structures in as far as DPP in Southern region is concerned.

“It feels good to win. It means people were behind me and understood what I have been talking about. We want the party to perform well in 2019 elections guess the need for administrative and political transformation in its structures.

“After this. We are going to sit down at regional, district to constituency level to map the way forward because we need to listen from the grassroots. We are hitting the road right away but with consultations first, ” he said.

Commenting on his win, Mussa connected his victory to the work he did when establishing the party with the late president Prof Bingu wa Mutharika saying he did not travel to campaign as his opponents did.

Mussa assured the DPP members that he will dedicate himself and work harder to win more votes and more seats of Members of Parliament in Central region in the forth coming tripartite elections.

“I am very happy. I would like to thank all delegates and those who voted for me on this position. My goal is to win in the Central region as you are aware that Malawi Congress Party is somehow strong in the region and I will definitely counter attack the activities of MCP.

“We have planned to identity strong candidates to contest in the region after that hold meetings at all levels because we want to win over 40 parliamentary seats out of the 66 constituencies in the region, “said Mussa.

Mussa did not forget to thank the president and all members of DPP for accepting his coming back to the party.