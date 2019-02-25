There has never been a better time for cybercriminals. The truth is earlier hacking was more about political hacktivism or vandalism, however, today it is a highly profitable business. Internet users’ data is becoming more vulnerable as scammers are extremely witty these days. The cost of the average data breach to companies worldwide is more than $3 million.

The world’s biggest hotel corporation, Marriot International, have been exposed to a serious data breach. Customers details were revealed after a hack on Starwood room reservation network that had been ongoing since 2014. 327 million users fell victim to data theft. Their passport numbers, date of birth, email addresses, and gender were revealed.

Here is just one example that proves that lack of awareness is the first reason why cybercrime is on the rise today. If such big corporations are not able to protect private data of their customers, can an individual user guard his information on the Internet?

What is the best internet safety solution for 2019?

In many cases, VPN software comes to the rescue. The development of VPN software is connected with the invention of PPTP protocol that was created in the middle of 90s. A VPN technology was primarily used by big companies and governments to hide private data on the Internet. Today VPN services have gained widespread popularity among individual users as well. Now advanced VPNs use more sophisticated protocols and military-grade encryption. One may read experts’ reviews on Bestvpnrating.com to choose the most trustworthy provider according to his needs.

How does a VPN work?

Actually, a VPN protects a customer on the Internet by encrypting his data and masking his IP address. Despite IP address does not disclose user’s data, it can “tell” ISP provider about what websites he visits. It is clear that if such information is visible for ISP or other third-party, it can be easily revealed.

However, while using a VPN, one can stay unseeable on the Internet. A VPN provides a virtual IP address that is used for anonymous browsing. A real user’s IP is only used to connect directly to a VPN. In this regard, it is essentially important to choose a VPN that does not save any logs.

Conclusion

The Internet is far from being secure these days. According to the latest research cybercrime will cost nearly $6 trillion annually by 2021. Taking this information into consideration, one cannot but agree that business, as well as everyday internet users, have to take steps to Internet privacy and guard the most sensitive data against malefactors.

Today more than ever it’s crucial to invest in comprehensive cyber safety products in order to protect the most sensitive data against malware and hackers. Of course, a VPN is not a complete safety solution. However, it’s able to minimize damage by encrypting your data and hiding your real IP from any third parties.