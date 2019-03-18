The soccer player Chilima

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-People of Malawi’s central district Dedza were on Sunday itching to hear more the voice of hope that UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima is advancing a head of this year’s May 21 polls.

During the whistle stop tours which Chilima had in areas including Katewe, Lobi, Thete-Malirana and Chitowo in the district, communities were cuing along the roads eagerly to hear transformative message from Chilima.

The UTM party leader who is also Malawi Vice President through the tour was advancing the party yet to be launched manifesto that promotes transformation agriculture, decent jobs to young people, three course meal for all people and ending corruption decisively in public sector.

Chilima also acknowledged the social-economic challenges Malawians are going through due to poor leadership hence the need to hire him for total change during general elections.

He challenged communities to vote into power able individuals, and not out of sympathy.

Chilima reminded Malawians of former head of state Dr. Kamuzu Banda of his visionary leaders that promoted decent housing, clothes and food availability.

“Every place am visiting, the message is the same; lack of food, good road networks, poor education and health services in public facilities. This should agitate for Malawians for anger to have able individuals in power.

“With UTM Party leadership, all is set to bring back Malawi’s lost glory on agriculture, education standards where teachers will be paid handsomely and in time. We want Malawians to have three course meal. Therefore, everyone must vote put failed individuals to put UTM in power in May 21”, urges Chilima.

During the tour some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members defected to UTM party.

As usual Chilima also displayed football tactics to younger ones when carried the ball made by one locals out animal skins.

The UTM leader therefore bought balls to support grown home industry.