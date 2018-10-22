Written By Nancy Tadala Musasa

There, once, was a State-controlled bank called the Malawi Savings Bank (MSB). It was a wholly owned parastatal company founded in 1994 by the Government to operate as a commercial bank.

Everything was going on well, profits were posted, growth was being achieved, until elite thieves came in with a scheme.

Business people who were connected to the regime were advised to get loans from the MSB. These loans were never paid back to the bank and the Government decided to classify them as toxic loans. They were toxic loans because they intoxicated the bank from its normal operations.

The Government then decided to sell the bank. But it could not sell a dead one. To sell it alive, the Government took money from the public coffers and injected into the bank. Even the selling was a scheme. The ruling elites sold it to one of their own. Mr. Thom Mpinganjira. The proprietor of FDH Bank.

A total of 13 individuals and companies made the list of the MSB toxic assets as at March 31 2015, and the combined value of their debt was K6, 074, 773, 871.70. Yes: over K6 billion. These individuals and companies collected their loans from the bank at different times.

Roughly 83 percent (K4.9 billion) of this amount was owed by Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL)—whose managing director, Leston Mulli, is a known supporter and financier of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MBL loan, actually stood at K4 969 043 316.93. Other defaulters included:

Varibo Spirits—owned by Duncan Kaonga—at K397 763 522.07,

KJ Transways owned by a Mr Mkumba with K172 536 106.23 loan

Ganizani Transport owned by Charles Fungula with K97 908 785.35 loan.

K83 960 954.29 owed by Maranatha Institute of Education owned by Ernest Kaonga,

K71 220 602.47 from Consolidated Building Contractors owned by Peter Mhone,

K69 776 370.81 by CK Construction owned by Chester Makuwira.

K68 034 537.28 by Fincoop,

K65 910 536.30 by KS Investments owned by Bintony Kutsaira,

K30 717 180.76 by MGI Trading owned by Macpharen Mpeta Phiri,

K27 179 448.51 by Injena Petroleum Limited,

K20 722 510.70 by Angel Wings owned by Angel Chaponda Nazombe and

K12 782 074.13 by Eranive Trading owned by Fanny Joshua.

Sterling Timber also received a 1.4-billion kwacha loan from Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) in 2011 to set up a timber processing plant, which it never built. One of the directors of Sterling Timber is Peter Mwanza, a former Agriculture Minister and senior member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the time. This loan was facilitated by Malawi’s long-standing finance minister and DPP heavyweight, Goodall Gondwe, who was also one of Sterling’s initial directors.

Sterling Timber secured the loan from MSB despite having no experience in the timber business. The company was launched in February 2011 and received the loan a month later. The loan was guaranteed by another State institution, the Export Development Fund. As I have already indicated, the factory was never built, and neither Sterling nor the defunct MSB has, to this date, explained what happened to the money.

The ACB did not and is not investigating the issue of toxic loans at the Malawi Savings Bank. In fact, the Bureau is cold on any government-connected criminal scandals. It’s very heart and feet are long-captured by the rulers who are pursuing parallel private interests within the public vaults.

We were told that the Government was in the process of creating a Special Purpose Vehicle (a Debt Collection Unit) to ensure that these loans are repaid. To this date, this so-called SPV is nowhere to be seen. What we are seeing is a continued brutal attacks on our public money through dubious claims of damages by Mulli and his imaginary Brothers, assisted by other agents of the ruling DPP.

This is just a glimpse of how the State of Malawi has been captured by a club of private interest pursuers. The Zameer Karims (and other undisclosed mafias) are in that league.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post