Under withering cross-examination petitioner 1, Saulosi Chilima on Friday invalidated and abandoned the narrative that the correction fluid tippex was used to rig elections.

Attorney General also asked Chilima if the result sheets altered by tippex affected the results. Chilima confirmed that results were not affected by the alterations and the results were true reflections of the National votes, but he is only concerned with procedures.

The attorney General then grilled Chilima if there can be any difference between documents corrected by tippex and those by a pen cancel out. Chilima said there is no difference.

Attorney General also asked Chilima if the result sheets altered by tippex affected the results. Chilima confirmed that results were not affected by the alterations and the results were true reflections of the National votes, but he is only concerned with procedures.

The cross examination has revealed that although Chilima has used tippex narrative as evidence of vote rigging, he doesn’t have any evidence in court to prove the same.

According to reports the frustrated UTM and MCP Lawyers have applied in the Constitutional Court to have President Peter Mutharika and MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah summoned to court for the on-going high-profile presidential election results case.

If this ridiculous request was ever granted the Judges will need to be marched in the public square naked for prolonging this meritless power grab by sole losers of a fair Election.

Jane Ansah followed the law and declared the right winner of these Elections Period.