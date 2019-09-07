It’s hard to imagine a music industry without Madonna.

According to Parents, the star has racked up nearly 200 million worldwide album sales, three Grammy awards, 25 top 10 singles and even a Golden Globe.

Despite her massive star power, the singer’s biggest achievement might just be motherhood. In fact, she’s kind of her own role model because of it.

“There are no living role models for me,” she told Vogue in a 2019 interview. “Because nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary. …Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do. So I mean, there isn’t anybody in my position.”

Madonna isn’t just a single mother to a child. The singer has a brood of six children: her two biological kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, and her adoptive children David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stella Mwale.

Of course, raising kids in the public eye isn’t easy and the children have been subject to their fare share of scandals and controversy. This is the untold truth of Madonna’s many kids.