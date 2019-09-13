The Garden of Eden, the terrestrial Paradise known also as the Garden of God, is one of the most famous settings in the Bible. It is a special, peaceful garden oasis God created as a home for Adam and Eve (and maybe also Lilith) where their two jobs were to give animals names and not eat one specific fruit. The first job went great, as attested to by the existence of animal names such as the blue-footed booby, the titmouse, and the dik-dik, but the second one wasn’t exactly a rousing success. After making the first mistake in history, the two were driven out of the Garden, never to return (probably).

Despite the fact only two humans have allegedly ever been there, the idea of a paradise on Earth has captured the interest of generations of people who presumably don’t like to be told what fruit they can and can’t eat and who probably scoff at “no trespassing” signs. If you’re the kind of person eager to know about the place where humanity lost their innocence and snakes lost their legs, read on!