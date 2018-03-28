Thieves on Monday raided a vehicle of well-known hip-hop star Penjani Kalua, popularly known as Fredokiss and went away with a red laptop.

Gheto King Kong who is also Ambassador for New Building Society (NBS) bank confirmed of the development on his official facebook page.

“Today I left the office at around 7:45pm and I went to see my mother in Nkolokosa. For the past weeks i have spent sleepless nights working on My research. I went into the house…spent about 15 minutes and I came out. When I got to the car I noticed my key could not fit. Someone has stolen my laptop.

“I do not mind the value but all my research is in there and unfortunately I do not have back up. I have spent sleepless nights working on this and it will take me the whole year to rework what I have done,” wrote kalua.

He added: “The laptop is RED in colour; HP. If you find it I will reward you with MK100,000.00. Please musafufute deal yanga. Ndi Mbola heve.”

Meanwhile it is known as to whether the case has been reported to police.