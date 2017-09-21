MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s converted mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc has urged marketers in the country to embrace digital platforms to enhance productivity and profitability.

Showcasing the company’s digital capabilities across mobile and data platforms to marketers at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM) Annual General Meeting, TNM’s Product Development Specialist, Khumbo Hango

said marketers are set to benefit from the mobile and data platforms offered by TNM.

“Current advances in ICT and the internet have greatly altered every aspect of life. For marketers to remain relevant, they must set themselves in line with digital means of reaching out to consumers, encouraging product uptake and promoting efficiency across the economy,” said Hango.

He said TNM’s recently launched 4.5G network platform now makes it possible for companies and their customers to enjoy a wide range of enterprise communication services that are cost-effective and tailor-made to boost productivity.

“TNM is a catalyst to growth of businesses and consequently the Malawi economy through provision of a wide range of enterprise communication services and products powered by the 4.5G/LTE platform. Our digital offering care designed to bring about value and significant technological edge in the market place,” said Hango.

Hango said with the newly acquired 4.5G/LTE network platform by TNM guarantees the fastest speeds of up to 40Mbps without the need for copper cables.

“At TNM we offer low cost platforms that work from everywhere in the world and boost credibility of your business,” added Khumbo.