BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary-General Gustav Kaliwo, on Saturday called for an urgent convention to resolve various concerns that have rocked the country’s oldest party. This is aimed at resolving these, ahead of 2019 general elections.

The convention is scheduled for July 7-9, 2017 at a venue to be communicated by the special committee that will be set for the occasion.

Kaliwo’s call for the convention comes amid squabbles that have been brewing in the party for two years since President Lazarus Chakwera took over the leadership of the Party from John Tembo.

Addressing the news conference in Blantyre, Kaliwo, who was franked by his deputy Chatonda Kaunda, said the convention was called upon by party’s district and regional chairpersons.

Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, told reporters that the announcement was agreed upon after all avenues of amicably and internally resolving the issues and yielded no results.

SG Kaliwo said according to powers vested in him, with more than half of the party chairpersons, it was proper to make the announcement of the convention, before things get out of hand ahead of 2019 general elections.

The MCP SG said that as the party-keeper, it was wise and proper, to listen to demands for the convention as stipulated in the MCP constitution.

He however, warned that those who might view his decision not right, will just waste time and resources since the convention was the supreme verdict of the Party. He said he was ready to battle it out in court, if someone tries to challenge the decision.

On funds for the convention, Kaliwo said the powers that mandates him to make the decision, will also provide resources for the event.

“I have been patient enough not to act on the Party chairpersons’ concerns rocking the party. I tried to seek an audience with my President Chakwera, but on several occasions, he has been avoiding me until I wrote a personal email on March 8, 2017. Sadly, I got a response from Party Administrative Secretary Chidaya, that per the President he shall grant me audience, which it wasn’t right to get a response from my junior.

“I know this decision might not please others who might resolve into insults, legal battles and confrontations. This will just waste the little resources the Party has. I would rather ask all concerned parties on this matter to hold public debates that the audience must rectify this decision of calling a convention,” said Kaliwo.

The MCP SG added that only 2013 convention delegates will be the ones to patronize the convention.

“Special committee will be put in place to set an agenda for the convention. It’s not me to say what issues are for but the committee. I have just made the announcement. I’m therefore calling to all well-wishers to support the holding of the convention,” Kaliwo urged.

There was no immediate reaction from MCP administrative secretary Chidaya on the call for the convention, which is seen as a thorn in the fresh for the Chakwera camp that has been in court on previous similar calls for a convention.