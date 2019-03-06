Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta airport

By Grace Dzuwa

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Thousands of passengers have been stranded at Kenya’s main international airport after a strike caused major disruption to flights.

The military has been deployed to try to break the industrial action at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta airport.

According to BBC, the situation has now eased slightly and a few flights have taken off, but there is along backlog of passengers.

Workers are unhappy about plans to merge the airport authority and the National airline.

Airports in Mombasa , Eldoret and Kisimu have also been disrupted .

The government has condemned the strike as illegal and Kenyan air Force personnel have been brought in to help screen passengers.

Earlier there were classes at Jomo Kenyatta airport between demonstrating workers and paramilitary riot police officers used batons and teargas to disperse strikers , some of whom we’re injured.

A number of stranded passengers needed medical treatment after inhaling teargas , according to a reporter for the AFP news agancy.

A key figure in organizing the strike , Kenya Avilation workers Union Secretary general Moss Ndiema, was arrested ,a report on the privately owned Daily National newspaper’s website said he had been ” roughed up