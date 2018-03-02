Thousands of people paid their last respects to the late Malawian Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Necton Mhura as he was being laid to rest on Thursday in Zomba City.

Speaking on behalf of the State President during the ceremony which took place at Old Naisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano described late Mhura was a hard worker as evidenced by his contribution to various development activities of the country.

He said that as a friendly person, Mhura was able to work with every person regardless of their position in society and could easily build a team working spirit towards national development.

The minister added government had lost a very intelligent person whom he entrusted to represent Malawi in the United Nations on various development issues.

United Nations Representative Clara Annan said she was shocked and saddened with Mhura’s death.

She described late Ambassador Mhura as a skilled diplomat who used to participate in key decision meetings aimed at developing the world.

United States Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer said Mhura was always showing commitment towards developmental issues of Malawi in particular and the world in general.

She said the late Mhura served his country with credibility as he was representing his country in the United States as well as the United Nations through promotion of higher education in Malawi.

Until his death, Mhura served in different positions which included Deputy Chief Secretary to the Government and served as a Law lecture under the Faculty of Law at Chancellor College.

Mhura who died on February 19, 2018 in the United States was born in 1957 and is survived by a wife and three children.