Police at Ngabu in Chikwawa are keeping in custody three people on suspicion that they attempted to terminate their lives.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the three, Emmanuel Beni, 29, Hanna Mahomed, 20 and Mary Khambadza, 18 were arrested separately on Thursday and Friday in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu in the district.

Benjamin said the suspects are said to have taken rat poison (termic) following disputes in their respective families.

“The first suspect, Beni, is alleged to have picked a quarrel with his wife after he accused her squandering money meant for family necessities,” the police publicist said.

“The other two Mahomed and Khambadza decided to kill themselves in protest to their husbands’ alleged infidelity,” Benjamin added.

Malawi News Agency has independently established that all the suspects were admitted to Ngabu Rural Hospital where medical findings indicated that they had consumed poison.

According to Benjamin, police officers acted on a tip and apprehended the three on their hospital beds.

“If convicted, the three will face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison,” Benjamin told Mana, adding that the offence contravenes Section 229 of the Penal Code.

Beni hails from Mphamba, while Mahomed and Khambadza come from Thonje and Nkhakamira villages respectively in Senior Chief Ngabu.

The arrest of the three came barely two days after a 20 year – old man, Rabson Joe, poisoned himself to death at Nkumaniza in the same area.

It is alleged that Joe had been at loggerheads with his wife whom he suspected of having an extra marital relationship. Out of anger, it is believed, Joe took termic and was pronounced dead on arrival at Ngabu Rural Hospital.

Meanwhile, police in the district are calling people to seek help and advice from police’s victim support units, marriage counselors and traditional leaders if they have troubling issues than committing suicide.