JENDA, MZIMBA (Maravi Post)—A Bus belonging to Ma Tours Bus Company was on Wednesday night involved in an accident which saw two women and a child dead and several others seriously injured.

According to Mzimba Police spokesperson Patrick Botha, the bus which was travelling from Mzuzu to Lilongwe was involved in this fatal accident around 9:30 pm Wednesday at Chibisa area near Jenda Road Block in Mzimba.

According to Botha, the bus driver was trying to overtake a stationary vehicle such that the driver lost control of the vehicle to put it back on the lane ending up into this fatal accident.

Botha said those seriously injured were rushed to Mzimba District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Ma tours Bus driver identified as Adam Chilowe hails from Malawi’s eastern city of Zomba.