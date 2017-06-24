Three people have died, while many others were severely injured in a road accident involving a bus that overturned at Zalewa Roadblock on Friday.

According to the police report sourced by the Maravi Post, the accident took place early Friday morning, and likely to have been caused by over speeding by the driver of the bus.

The report says the bus was heading toward Blantyre from Lilongwe along the M1 road. When the driver failed to negotiate a corner, due to over speeding, forced the bus to overturn.

Two of the three deceased is 26-year old Macford Chizaka, from Machinga district, and Grace Kandoje from Blantyre. This accident comes after another bus from the same company, City Tours claimed the lives of ten people and injured many in Ntcheu early this month.

A police report indicate that a total 109 people have died in road accidents in Malawi between the months of January and April this year.