By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE(MaraviPost)-Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody three men namely; Mikaeli Sandalakin 32, Jisten Ashani 36, and Kennedy Chikagwa 29, for allegedly being found in illegal possession of protected species.

Officers from National Parks and Wildlife Association of Malawi have identified the animal as a Pangolin which is also scientifically known as Smutsia temminckii.

Lilongwe police station publicist Kingsley Dandaula told the Maravi Post that the law enfocers arrested the perpetrators in the morning of November 27, this year after getting a tip-off from a patriot concerning the trio’s plan to sell the animal.

“A well wisher alerted us that the suspects are selling a live Pangolin at Mitundu Trading Centre,” said Dandaula.

Dandaula added that the police together with National parks and Wildlife officers and Police Wildlife crime investigation unit paraded to the place where they managed to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the property.

Mikaeli Sandalakin hails from Shumba village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mphero, Mahanga district in Mozambique while Jisten Ashani belongs to Khomani village, T.A Kachere in Dedza and Kennedy Chikagwa comes from Mtengowanthenga, T.A Kachere in Dedza.

The suspects are soon expected to appear before court to answer charges of being found in illegal possession of protected species, a case contrary to Section 86(1) and 90 of the Malawi National Parks and Wildlife Act (NPWA) while further police investigations are underway