The Malawi police in the central district of Kasungu are keeping in custody three men for being found with Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s portrait.

Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza the trio were arrested after being suspected of committing series of breaking during the night of August 29 this year..

Namwaza identified the three suspects as Gift Phiri, 28, Reuben Robert, 25 and Steven Banda, 35.

The police publicist said the three during broke into Chisemphere Post Office where they stole a portrait of the President of the Republic of Malawi, President Peter Mutharika, a jacket of the post master and calendars.

“During the same night, the three suspects broke into the library of Kanjaluni Community Day Secondary School where they got away with a laptop before breaking into the headmaster’s office of Amazing Grace Private Secondary School, where they stole an HP printer,” said Namwaza.

He said the three were arrested in the early morning hours of August 30, 2018 after police intensified patrols and checks as one way of crime prevention and management.

They were arrested at Lisasadzi after police mounted a snap roadblock.

“The three were in a minibus heading the direction of Lilongwe from Kasungu. As officers searched one of the mini buses, they got suspicious after discovering that one of the passengers had a portrait of the country’s President, Professor Mutharika.

“After thorough search, they found breaking equipment in the bag of another suspect and after some immediate enquiries, it’s when the three were arrested,” said Namwaza.