BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the eastern district of Balaka are keeping in custody three men for being suspected of stealing different items worth MK11 million.

Some of the stolen items have been recovered.

The recovered items include eleven solar panels, two water pumps and Yamaha DT Motor bike belonging to Nankhono irrigation scheme and CADECOM offices respectively at Ulongwe in the district.

The three suspects–Fabiano Chisale 42, Peter Chiwaya 37 and Gift Kadali 29–have been reportedly on the run since the commission of the offence in December 2016.

Balaka police station deputy spokesperson Gerald Sumaili told The Maravi Post that the trio were arrested following a tip-off from well-wishers which led to the recovery of the stated items.

Sumaili said the suspects are on remand awaiting trial in the court of law on charges of theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code.

The police publicist lauded the community for their continuous support in the police’s fight against crime in the district.

Chisale and Kadali hail from Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalembo in the district while Chiwaya comes from Khoviwu village, T.A Chiwalo in Mulanje district.