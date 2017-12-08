LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Three main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmakers Amon Nkhata, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Peter Dimba are reportedly unhappy with the party’s leader Lazarus Chakwera decision to mend fences with members deemed to be rebels, “Nkholokolo”.

Some of notable “Nkholokolos” (rebels) including MCP Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, Joseph Njovuyalema, MCP Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, MCP treasure Tony Kandiero and MCP Director of Research Lingison Belekanyama among others whose positions have been reversed to them per 2013 MCP convention.

The trio has threatened to quit if Chakwera decision materialized in its totality per announcement made last week during the press conference.

Inside MCPs sources told The Maravi Post that the three lawmakers have been behind feeding the party’s leadership lies which ended up labeling some members, “Nkholokolo”.

Despite the trio’s threat to quit the party, the source added that Chakwera told the disgruntled legislators that the matter was under the bridge which cannot be reversed as the party was towards rebuilding a head of 2019 elections.

The MCP President who is also opposition leaders in Malawi Parliament condemned and challenged them to quit because he is there to defend the party’s constitution.

When contacted, the trio refused to grant interviews with The Maravi Post on the claims that are not happy with Chakwera’s decision to bury the hatchet then move on.

On last week, Saturday, Chakwera publically re-instituted party positions including MCPs First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

This follows the inner circle meeting Chakwera had with them on Friday at the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after a year of loggerheads.

Other re-instituted party positions are; Tony Kandiero moves back to his elected position as Party’s Treasurer General replacing Rhino Chiphiko while Khumbize Chiponda takes over from Chipuwa as Deputy Treasurer General.

Louis Chakhwantha moves back from Director of Youth to Legal Advisor whilst Lobin Lowe moves back to Director of Youth from Organizing Secretary.

Outspoken Eisenhower Mkaka moves back to deputize Moses Khombe in Organizing Directorate such that Dorothy Chirambo takes back her position as National Director of Women Affairs.

Henry Kamata shifts back to Director of Elections as Veteran politician Lingison Belekanyama reclaims his position as Director of Research

Dr. Jessie Kabwira will go back to her position as Party’s Publicity Secretary to be deputized by Ezekiel Ching’oma.

The MCP President disclosed that management meeting which will follow the party’s 2013 National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide on convention.