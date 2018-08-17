Three

Men Arrested For Allegedly

Passing fake Cheque – Police Recover 37 Million Kwacha Property.

The Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit in Blantyre has arrested three men for allegedly passing valueless cheque contrary to section 319(D) and obtaining goods by false pretences contrary to section 319 of the Penal Code. Property worth over thirty seven million kwacha recovered.

The unit received a report on 28th March 2018 from Mr. Funani Yesani 50 of Nkando village traditional authority Juma in Mulanje a Parts Manager at John Deere LONAGRO Malawi Limited that a John Deere Farm Tractor green in colour chassis number 1PY5075ECHO44380, engine number PY3029T259713 valued MK20,720,000.00 had been stolen by unknown criminals who had passed a valueless cheque to the company as potential buyers.

However, the cheque could not be accepted by the banks and the three could not be traced.

The Anti – Motor Theft Unit embarked on an intensive investigation into the matter.

On 14th August, 2018 the three were cornered namely Francis Lumbe 33 of Mapunje village traditional authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre, Reuben Chimpanzi 24 of Mtokoma traditional authority Kwataine in Ntcheu and Wasi Khimba 24 of Kachenga village traditional authority Kalembo in Balaka.

The three led a team of investigators to Kasungu where the Farm Tractor and other equipments were recovered.

Other recovered equipment include a CAT diesel generator serial number GBYO1771 valued MK12, 123, 041.00 (twelve million, one hundred twenty three thousand and fourty one kwacha) which was stolen from Barloworld Equipment through same means in December 2017 and a Baldan ARHO4 Plough chassis number 00615187004001valued MK5, 378, 572.00 (five million, three seventy eight thousand, five hundred seventy two kwacha) stolen from Farming and Engineering Services (FES) on 17/01/2018.

All the equipment were recovered from Geoffrey Daison 43 of Kulima village traditional authority Ngabu in Chikwawa a transporter who runs Malinga Transport.

Companies and individuals who might have lost their valuable property through such means are being advised to report such cases to Police through the Anti – Motor Vehicle Theft Unit for assistance.