Limbe police is keeping in custody three people on allegations that they defiled two young girls along Dunduzu road in Limbe market in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Deputy spokesperson of Limbe police, Widson Nhlane, has confirmed this saying the three, Wilson Peter, Mphatso Magombo and Fusanani Frazer they defiled a 16 and 11 year-old girls

.

Nhlane said the three were arrested by CID police on 29 March this year when they received a complaint from unknown person and as they were working on the case, on the said date they heard two girls screaming for help and they rushed to the scene where it was found the trio defiling the girls.

He said the girls were issued with medical forms for examination and treatment of which the results proved that the girls were defiled.

The trio are expected to appear in court soon to answer the case of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code