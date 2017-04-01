Three Mulanje men jailed 26 years for terrorizing communities

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Mulanje First Grade Magistrate court on Wednesday, convicted and sentenced three men to 26 years respectively for terrorizing communities coupled with robbery.

The three, Victor Chibisa, 26, Watson Mizimu, and William Robben aged 37, on different occasions, have been terrorizing different areas in the district robbing people of their property.

Mulanje Police Station Spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, told The Maravi Post that the three were arrested on Sunday and this was after files had already been opened following complaints from members of the communities in the district.

Ngwira said that after appearing separately before the First Grade Magistrates Smart Maruwasa, and Soka Banda, the three were found guilty as charged.

The police publicist added that in submission, police prosecutor Sergeant Dyson Makupe, described the three as dangerous criminals that needed to be taken out of the society for the common good.

According to Ngwira, Prosecutor Makupe told the court that the other two, Watson and William needed no pity as they committed the offences

after they had just finished another sentence for armed robbery, hence the stiff sentences so as to deter other would-be-offenders.

“Passing their respective judgments, Magistrate Maruwasa sentenced Victor Chibisa to 11 years Imprisonment with hard labor, but sentenced Watson Mizimu and William Robben to 12 years IHL each.

“Further, First Grade Magistrate Banda sentenced the three to 10 years and 14 years IHL respectively. The sentences will ran consecutively,” Ngwira said.

The convicts: Chibisa comes from Mtambalika village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkalo in Chiradzulu while Mizimu and Roben come from Phwelemwe and Kalilima villages respectively both of T.A. Nkanda in Mulanje district.