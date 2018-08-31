By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police on Thursday arrested three Nigerians, two in the capital city Lilongwe and one in Blantyre , in connection with their alleged involvement in illicit drug trade in the country.

According to National police deputy spokesman Thomeck Nyaude said in Blantyre , police arrested Nze Chidiebere ,27 years old from village Inio,Tribe Igbo,Mbisi Town in Nigeria, C/O Area 36 Lilongwe Malawi on allegations that he was dealing in an illegal chamba trade.

The suspect was found with four parcels weighing 4 Kilogrammes ( kgs ) of Cannabis Sativa after recieving a tip from well wishers.

Chidiebere has since admitted to have sent the rest while using fake Malawian names like Ernest Makhaza and Patricia Banda.

The suspect is in custody at Blantyre Police and will be expected to answer Charges of Illegal Exportation of Dangerous Drugs contrary to Sec.4 of Dangerous Drug Act as read with Sec.19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

Meanwhile, the police in Lilongwe have also arrested two Nigerians – Collins Okoligwe Amaech, 30, and Kingsley Olisa – for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The two, who police say were on the run since ‘Operation Clean Area 47 of Drugs’ started in May this year, were arrested at Mississippi Lodge in Mtandire Township in the capital.

Nyaude disclosed further that the duo will appear before the Lilongwe Magistrate Court to answer charges of being found in possession of dangerous drugs, an offence that attracts a minimum of five years imprisonment if found guilty.

“We arrested the two after a tip-off and we discovered that after the operation to flush out drug traffickers in Area 47 started, the two chose to leave their homes and started dwelling in lodges,” said Nyaude.

According to Nyaude, Police discovered apomorphine drug which they say they will use as evidence in court.

There has been concerns of an apparent increase in the illicit drug business in the country and in May this year Malawian national Riyadh Randera, 26, died in Brazil when he ade the trip without his parents’ knowledge and swallowed cocaine-filled condoms to evade security but the condoms burst in him.

Nigerian national Alex Ojukwu, nicknamed Old Man, who confessed to having bought an air ticket for Riyadh for the trip, was arrested by police on the matter.