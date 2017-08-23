Nsanje, August 22, 2017 [Maravipost – MANA] Three people including a nine month old baby in Nsanje are feared dead in the Shire River after the dug-out canoe they were sailing in capsized Monday.

Nsanje Police Spokesperson Sergeant, Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday.

She said nine people were travelling on a canoe to cross the crocodile-infested Shire River from Mozambique into Malawi.

She said many Malawians in the district do their farming business in Mozambique and go there through locally made canoes.

Sergeant Zalakoma said the canoe capsized at around 4 pm when it was approaching a docking area called Nyamula in Senior Chief Tengani area.

Police identified the missing persons as a nine months old baby, Melifa, her mother Esther Yolamu from Navaya village and Joe Jimu, 28 of Nyamula village both from Senior Chief Tengani.

“Together with the communities we are still searching for their bodies. If they got drowned, we expect that with the current weather condition, their bodies will start floating very soon,” she said.

One of the survivors Issah Waneti said they were coming from the fields in Mozambique on a canoe when they met their fate.

“Some of us managed to swim to the shore while others were rescued by people nearby,” he said.