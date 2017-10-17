Three Zomba Police Boys Secondary School hostels were on Monday night, burnt to ashes, after they were gutted down by a mysterious fire.

According to the school authorities, the development started around 6 pm when students were in classes.

However, the students together with the management failed to save any property from the affected hostels.

“All students were busy studying in classes when the fire occurred. We tried to save some properties, but to no avail,” they said.

The authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The fire extinguishers used to put out the fire, were bought to the scene too late, a development that forced the angry students to stone the firemen.

The affected hostels are those used by the form two and three students.