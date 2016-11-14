A gang of daring armed thugs on Monday broke into the heavily guarded office of the Airtel Malawi in Karonga and went away with K8.7 million cash.The office is situated along the M1 road close to Petroda filling station opposite Karonga ADD office where the bandits barged in the early hours of the day.

Confirming the development, Karonga police spokesperson Enoch Livason said the police have already launched a man hunt.

“The development occurred around 1 am, despite the area being well guarded. The gang overpowered the security personnel and tied them up before breaking the rear door of the office,” said Livason.

According to the district police mouth piece, the security guards were found tied up in the morning by some people who were passing. Airtel is yet to issue a comment on the matter.