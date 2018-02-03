CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs stormed Suweni Primary School head teacher’s house in Chikwawa district hunting to deal with the head teacher on accusation that he is sleeping with others’ wives.

The district police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, confirmed the development saying it happened on Thursday at night.

According to Benjamin, the thugs severely injured the head teacher’s wife in the process after failing to locate her husband from the house.

During the day, the head teacher, Paul Chagwaluso was out of the house for official duties.

Benjamin said the thugs had earlier accused the head teacher of flirting with other men’s wives.

“On that particular night, at about 20:00 hours, the assailants approached the woman, Rhoda Timothy, demanding that she brings out her husband. When she told them that he was not around, they descended on her, hacking her on both her left hand and shoulder and later escaped after she shouted for help,” he explained.

Benjamin further said prior to the incident, there had been series of anonymous warning letters directed to the head teacher and some of his subordinates.

“In the letters, the head teacher and some members of staff were told to vacate the school as they were allegedly flirting with other men’s wives,” he added.

Meanwhile, police who have already launched a man hunt for the suspects, are appealing to members of the public to bring forth any information that will lead to the arrest of the assailants.