The Malawi Police in the lower shire district of Chikwawa are hunting for unknown assailants who killed a 56-year-old woman before cutting off her private parts.

Ethel Lupiya is believed to have been murdered in the wee hours of Thursday in her house at Zing’ando 1 Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Makhwira in the district.

Chikwawa Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said that the deceased sons aged seven and ten were also attacked by the suspected criminals.

They are being treated at Makhwira Health Centre where they have been admitted to.

Benjamin disclosed that it is alleged that the assailants got into the house through the window and caught the family in deep slumber.

Immediately they descended on the mother and stabbed her twice on the abdomen and on the forehead and consequently removed her private parts. The deceased sons were all awake witnessing the horror, prompting the criminals to turn on them.

“They allegedly smashed the children against the floor, rendering one unconscious while the other cried out for help. Neighbours came out and found the mother in murdered and mutilated. They rushed the two survivors to the health facility.

“Police and medical and medical personnel from Makhwira Health Centre arrived on the scene and conducted an autopsy where it was established that the death was due to severe loss of blood,” said Benjamin.

Meanwhile, police have since called on the public to bring forth any information that will lead to the arrest of the thugs.