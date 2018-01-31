MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Malawi are hunting for thugs that have shot Paramount Chief Kawinga at his home in Machinga district.

The thugs, who also injured Kawinga’s son and a daughter, last night, went away with cash, amounting to MK1.5 million.

Kawinga, whose real name is Maxwell Blaidon Mataka is currently admitted to Zomba Central Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

He was installed as Paramount Chief Kawinga of the Yao Tribe by President Peter Mutharika, last year.

Kawinga recently courted controversy when he did not oppose the elevation of the two Lhomwe chiefs under the jurisdiction of Yao Traditional Authorities.

The DPP government was accused of expanding the Lomwe ethnic group to the Yao tribe.

The Eastern Region Police Publicist Joseph Sauka told this reporter that investigations are underway to bring the culprits to book.