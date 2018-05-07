When almost everybody lost hope in as far as fighting corruption by our Politicians in Malawi is concerned, it is still very possible to survive in such environment.

When we all believed that all Politicians are the same, it is proper to realise that indeed some are called to service and some to satisfy their personal interests at the expense of tarnishing others for them to get favour from the top leadership.

We are all made to believe that when you are among the top Politicians you can do anything without conscious.

The mystery of corruption has been confessed in a leaked conversation between two Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials in which two Cabinet Ministers namely Joseph Mwanamvekha and Henry Mussa were highly castigated for their refusal to corruption.

Without missing words, the Minister of Agriculture should be applauded for their stand in refusing any sort of corruption regardless having been Senior Cabinet Ministers but also very prominent and Loyal persons both to the Head of State Professor Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party.

The confession by the SG of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) entails that she is corrupt and hence her case with ACB leaves a lot to be desired. It is the likes of DPP SG that keeps on tarnishing the image of Government.

It is very clear that she is a friend of corruption and such personalities with corrupt mind are negatively contributing to the economic effects of this country and they don’t deserve to be entrusted with such powers.

It is totally demonstrated by the Secretary General that corruption is what she is advocating for.

Against all odds, Mwanamvekha has been isolated to be one of the Remnants in President Mutharika’s administration who wish this country well regardless having such powers and privileges in serving as a Senior Cabinet Minister.

We can honestly affirm to the fact that Joseph Mwanamvekha is that cream of Cabinet Minister Mutharika deserves.

He has highly proved to many beyond any reasonable doubt that he respects the Leadership in his effort to fight against corruption.

It is indisputable fact that if Mutharika had many of the Mwanamvekha’s character, this country would be a better place to live.

Mr. President, check the Team you are working with. Many seem to be working for you when in real sense they are busy satisfying their personal interests at the expense of poor Malawians.

Do a soul searching before it is too late otherwise those who claim to be close to you are the ones bringing all this confusion surrounding Your Excellency’s Leadership.

To the Leader of the house,Hon. Nankhumwa, this is our fair and brotherly advise:

Work hard to build the Party and not divisions. It is time you demonstrated that leadership skill associated with unity of purpose as Malawians go into the next year’s elections.

It will only take those that are organised to rule this country from 2019 and beyond. It is incumbent upon all Cabinet Ministers to work together as a family to help President Mutharika regain his victory in 2019. Lets all focus on prioritizing Malawi and the rest later.

To madam SG, learn to build the culture of unity, harmony and togetherness for the sake of DPP and entire nation.

You have been well known by words of division, hate and inhumane. It is time you personally realised that you are the CEO of the Party and therefore proper to be exemplary.

The leaked conversation has demonstrated your bad character. It is crystal clear that it is you Madam SG who did a recording of that conversation.

How would your fellow Politicians trust you? How sure are we that even the President is safe assuming you talk to him now and again. Who is safe with you Madam SG?

To other Cabinet Ministers, it’s time you adopted this corrupt free ideology as demonstrated by Mwanamvekha just as evident by the leaked audio between two senior members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Our words of appeal to Mwanamvekha, be yourself and don’t grow wings for having set a very good precedent within the system. We are proud to note that, even having been appointed a Senior Ministerial Position, you can still have the Heart to serve the interest of Malawians.

You are a hard working person. You demonstrated this when you were the Minister of Trade and Industry just as your predecessor is doing at the same Ministry. Your performance as the Minister of Agriculture has proved to be fair and logic.

You have demonstrated that appetizing ability of making sure that it is possible to live in a corrupt free zone. We all need a corrupt free nation for this country to develop. Thumbs up!

God Bless Malawi

Patriotic Citizens!!!

***The views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post