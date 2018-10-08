The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials over the weekend declared a veteran journalist cum business tycoon Thumbiko Mhango as their candidate for Karonga Nyungwe constituency in the coming 2019 tripartite elections after beating an economist Preston Msiska and an accountant Lucy Mkandawire.

The elections which held at Chilumba Jetty saw Mhango winning with 356 votes followed by Msiska who got 306 votes while Mkandawire had 13.

On councillors, MacHardson Ng’oma went unopposed for Nyungwe ward while Spenser Mwalweni won with 211 votes for Zgeba ward.

Speaking in an interview after the elections, the party’s district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma expressed his happiness on how elections were conducted.

Nkhoma then asked those who failed the elections to support their colleagues in order to win the whole seats in the area in the coming elections.

However, one of the lost candidates Msiska protested against the results saying some voters were not eligible.

Msiska who denied to sign that he has lost the elections vowed to present his grievances to the regional committee.

The MCP district chairperson however down played Msiska’s remarks saying it is unjustifiable because the voters were all scrutinized before entering the gate.

Meanwhile, the winner Mhango vowed to unite all the camps in order to make sure that he wins the seat next year.