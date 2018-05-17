By Alick Junior Sichali

An 18-year old boy in Bvumbwe, Thyolo has committed suicide by hanging himself on the rafters of his house.

Deputy spokesperson of Limbe police, Widson Nhlane, has confirmed the sad development saying the boy, Yamikani Bakuli was found hanging on the rafters of his house after he went missing.

According to Nhlane the deceased uncle, Willard Chifufuteni, said on 10 May this year Yamikani went missing after saying that he was going to Limbe market to look for a job.

Chifufuteni further said that their family was surprised on 13 May during day time, when Yamikani was found hanging on the rafters of his house.

“On 13 May we received a report that a boy in Bvumbwe Township has committed suicide and we rushed to the scene and the dead body was taken to Bvumbwe health centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Postmorten results showed that he died due to suffocation but the motives behind the suicide is not known up to date,” Nhlane said.

Yamikani Bakuli hailed from Sakoma village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile police is reminding members of the public that if the have any problem, it’s better to share with someone else in the neighborhood or report at Victim support unit for a possible solution other than committing suicide.