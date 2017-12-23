THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-A-20 year old Yamikani Makwelero has killed himself after quarreling with his wife in Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

According to the deceased’s sister Margret Binali, Yamikani married in a nearby village called Thikila. It is alleged that the family has been having disagreements over many issues.

On December 18, 2017, he arrived home in Mmana village from where he married after quarreling with his wife over the money he realised after selling tomatoes.

He then drunk pesticides called ‘dudu’ and when his relatives noticed, they took to Mikolongwe Health Centre where he was referred to Thyolo District Hospital. He died on December 19 whilst receiving treatment.

Meanwhile police is advising members of the public to seek advice from the police, religious leaders, traditional leaders and elders whenever they have disagreements rather than committing suicide.

The late Makwelero hailed from Mmana village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Bvumbwe in Thyolo.