A 29 year old man identified as Rodrick Chapita has killed himself by drinking poison after his girl friend terminated their relationship in Bvumbwe township

According to the deceased’s brother, Rodrick was in a love affair with a certain lady in their area. Due to some problems, the lady terminated the relationship.

Limbe Police station spokesperson Patrick Mussa told the Maravi Post that the incident did not please the deceased who later took pesticide called ” Dudu” in the presence of his sister and after some minutes he collapsed.

Mussa added that the police officers as well as medical personnel visited the scene and postmortem results showed that death was due to poisoning.

The deceased hailed from Gunde village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile police wishes to tell members of the public to seek advice from the police, elders, religious leaders and traditional leaders whenever they have disagreements in their areas.