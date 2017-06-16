THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-Thyolo police station are keeping in custody a 30-year old primary school teacher for allegedly abducting and defiling a fifteen year-old girl student.

The station officer Boston Amanzi, identified the suspect as Francis Adam, who is a teacher at Namitete Primary school in the district.

Amanzi said the teacher has been in a relationship and living with the girl since last year. However, some concerned citizens this year reported the matter to the police.

The police officer said that on the night of June 8, this year, the victim was discovered at the house of the suspect.

“After the public tip-offs, police went to the suspect’s house where the girl was found. The victim revealed that she had been in a secret relationship with the teacher.

“Adam had been sleeping with the girl, which is an offense in the laws of the land, which forbids and labels such act as tantamount to defilement and abduction; these are the charges he was answer in court.

The suspected is expected to appear in court soon,” said Amanzi