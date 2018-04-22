BY Gracian Tiuze Lungu

The hungry Tigers of Azam FC popularly known as “The Kau kau boyd” shot down Soldiers of Moyale Barracks 3-2 in TNM Super League Saturday afternoon at Mulanje Park.

It was a very scintillating match that brought joy especially to Tigers supporters as their team outsmarted Moyale Barracks in a game that saw two water breaks being called by the referee as it was very hot in Mulanje.

Bonda Mpinganjira scored in the quarter hour from the spot to put Tigers on the lead and Luke Chima added another one before break.

It was Luke Chima again who knocked home for another goal just after the break time but Moyale started coming wave after wave and their hardworking spirit started paying dividends in the dying minutes as they replied twice through Deus Nkutu and Gasten Simkonda and after the regulation time, the score line remained 3-2.

In Lilongwe, Area 30 Policemen, Blue Eagles were taught football lessons by their Capitol hill bosses, Civil Sporting club as they went down 0-1 at their own backyard, Nankhaka stadium as Raphael Phiri chipped in home following poor communication between Eagles defenders and the goalkeeper.

Blue Eagles coach Dekleck Nsakakuona Said his charges was disturbed by the Civil’s goal scored in the first half and in the second half, Civil played a defending game that left no any loophole and contained them but he was quick to say they will will bounce back to avoid losing points especially when playing at home.

Oscar Kaunda, coach for Civil Sporting Club said was very delighted wining against Blue Eagles since he defeated the team where he once had a stint before flying into Civil’s pan.

The Ingwina of Karonga, Karonga United has started its away fixture at Kalulu stadium with a convincing win over the rockies of Nchalo United which collected four (4) points in their northern region outing last week.

Anthony Mfune and Chisomo Masiye were on target for Karonga United which won 0-2 and Nchalo failed to find the ball into the back of the net as their strikers weren’t sharp enough to penetrate through Karonga United’s defense.

After going down to Nchalo united last weekend, the green intellectuals of MZUNI FC pulled a surprise at Chitowe stadium where they beat Salima based soldiers MAFCO FC 0-1 while in Balaka stadium, Julius Kajembe’s lone goal scored in the last ten (10) minutes has helped Wanderers to go top of the Super League table having played two (2) games and collecting maximum points.

Wanderers’ Team manager Steven Madeira applauded Masters Security for giving them a good game which they won narrowly and congratulated his boys for playing according to instructions they were given during the break time and he also pointed out the substitution they made after the break of bringing in Julius Kajembe who proved to be a super substitute.

The games will continue Sunday with four (4) games being lined up.

There will be a battle of wounded soldiers at Silver Stadium where Silver Strikers will welcome Kamuzu Barracks and Red Lions will take on Karonga United at Balaka stadium while MZUNI FC will return at Chitowe stadium again to play Dwangwa United as Big Bullets will date Moyale Barracks which has so far collected only a point in two (2) games played this far.