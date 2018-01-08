Tigresses continued the trend winning against Thunder Queens with a 45 – 41 splendid performance in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region League at the Blantyre Youth Centre on Saturday.

Tigresses Coach, Peace Chawinga Kaluwa continued with his rotation and she brought back Sindi Simutowe (goal attacker) to partner Ellen Chibokho, a formation that was ever so successful as they tormented Thunder Queens, especially in the first and second quarters.

Thunder Queens also brought in their arsenal to bolster their ranks.

Goal shooter Chiku Kaminjolo, Joanna Kachilika, and centre Thandiwe Galeta were all around for this important assignment.

Galeta continued with the intensity that she has always displayed but Beatrice Mpinganjira matched her with her old age experience.

Mpinganjira, who combined well with Cathy Ikwanga played with confidence and looked lively on both ends of the court.

However, there were moments of drama especially in the last quarter when Kachilika and Simutowe were sent out after they turned the court into a boxing arena by exchanging blows.

The two players were spotted on several occasions exchanging unsavory words and spectators were not amused when the whole thing ended in exchanging blows.

“It is a pity for players to reduce themselves to boxers in a netball court. This is ridiculous,” one netball fan was overheard saying.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds are still on the summit of the table with 51 points followed by Tigresses who have amassed 46 points.

Thunder Queens are on third position with 42 points in their basket.