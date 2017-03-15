The District Commissioner for Salima, Rodney Simwaka, has warned the public that the road to Kamuzu Bridge on the M5 Road has been damaged.

The road which runs from Balaka to Salima has been damaged by heavy water flows in the Linthipe River and is posing a threat to road users as the road and the bridge may be cut off anytime.

According to Simwaka, the council has been reporting the threat to National Roads Authority (NRA) since it started developing sometime in January but the Roads Authority has taken no action.

“I have verbally reported the matter to NRA for over three times, since that threat was noticed but to date NRA has taken no action. Now we have decided to send a written report to see if they can act. But otherwise there is a danger that the road can be completely cut off,” said Simwaka.

Simwaka said that the council cannot do anything serious on the matter apart from reporting to NRA as the road is under the authority.

According to a report seen by Mana, water flow in Linthipe River is severely damaging the embankment of the M5 Road at Kamuzu Bridge on western side of the northern approach to the bridge resulting to the exposure of a quarter of the embankment.

One road user Japhet Kuweruza said that it would be better if NRA acted on the situation before the bridge and the road are finally separated.

“I wonder why we tend to be reactive than proactive; the damage has been developing for a sometime now and I wonder why no-body seems to care,” said Kuweruza.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer for NRA Portia Kajanga said she was aware of the damage on the road.

“I can confirm that there has been some scouring on the Kamuzu Bridge on M5 in Salima. This has been caused by the ever increasing water levels which affected one lane of the bridge,” said Kajanga.

She added, “Our contractor, Einstein (Construction Limited), is already on the site to rectify the situation, however all traffic is able to flow.’

Meanwhile cars are using only one lane of the bridge as a precaution since the damage has affected one quarter of the other side.