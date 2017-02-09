Most people particularly president Peter Mutharika and his team are blinded by time; they think time is not moving. They always say it’s business as usual forgetting more about the speed of time. It’s almost three years in power. Gathering data over their performance it is below and at the bottom of average. No official can be heard talking the original language they spoke prior to entering into the government, the language has emigrated to state theft, rampant and excessive corruption, arrogance and vulgar.

Am personally perplexed to hear minister of finance Goodall Gondwe telling civil servants that their job is a calling and if they look for good and better perks they must look for work in private sector or non state actors organizations. What a blasphemy? Yet he Goodall Gondwe is filled with corrupt money together with his dirty team of the George Chaponda clique. His boss president Peter Mutharika recently just bought luxury limousines and is even craving for a presidential Jet which rumours has it that they have already bought using bogus donator. Are they not in the same boat with civil servants? Why must junior servants’ work be a calling yet theirs is a choice?

Salaries of civil servants have always been unpaid but never have we heard that ministers salaries and allowances are in arrears since the birth of Malawi.

Peter Mutharika must stop thinking politics of Malawi is business as usual. Politics of Malawi changed from business as usual to business unusual this is why no one political party dominates party politics in our country.

No one ever thought in 53 years of Independence four different political parties can rule Malawi taking in mind the dominance of MCP for 31 years.

In the absence of servant leadership Peter Mutharika and his DPP risk to be a one term government.

Political rhetoric of his administration and those of his party will cost them a fortune in the next elections. By extension the young aspiring boy Atupele Muluzi who was supposed to be radical by now will have to pay heavy consequences for his voluntary blindness to join the party of visionless thieves and corrupt crooks. He has committed political suicide for believing in politics of inheritance.

Failure to tackle corruption head on, failure to root out state theft, failure to bring to justice offenders and shielding cash gate culprits majority of whom are ministers will have nasty consequences in the fast coming future for Peter Mutharika and his team in blue.

Corruption scandals, theft scandals and extravagant lifestyle at state house while the nation suffer are negative pictures painted by the attitude of “business as usual” that is going to bring punishment to the thieves.

In the last two years Peter Mutharika must fire all ministers involved in the scandals of milking the state and non performers. He must start governing the country towards citizens’ expectations and aspirations. He must cut expenditures to pave way for uninterrupted payment of salaries of civil servants. Provide services that include drugs in hospitals, utilities in water and energy and make the country liveable to all.

Delicious food in hospitals and prisons must be restored. Quality services must be rendered to all citizens. Capital projects must be drafted with all eyes and hands.

There must be a national Think Tank that must help thinking for the future of Malawi.

Unity must be a prerequisite for the country to develop tangibly.

Until the president declares “Business unusual” and walk his talk, all of us will take him and his government serious.

In the absence of this time is running fast for thieves to see the door out.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian.

SAVE MALAWI FOUNDATION [SAMAFO]

A soccer player who just target the goal post without checking the position of the ball never scores.