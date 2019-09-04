shoprite_nigeria

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa which has since claimed several lives, angry Nigerians at home have set out to take laws into their own hands.

They have besieged the Jakande roundabout, Lekki, outlet of Shoprite, a South African company operating in Nigerian, and have torched the whole area.

They are currently threatening to torch down the main building which houses the Shoprite.

Angry Nigerians are currently threatening to boycott all South African goods, products, and services in Nigeria.

Source: ghanamma.com