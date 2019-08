Horrific video of Tiu Nkosi being beaten, spat on and called filthy names has been circulating on social Media. Some of the abusive language on the video indicates the young lady was caught stealing something. Some of those beating and tormenting her are heard snickering that she even has a car.

People who have seen the video say she was accused of stealing 150 PA Pin for Airtel money

Tiu is daughter to former Deputy governor Mary Nkosi of the Reserve Bank