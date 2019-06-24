TN Stars humbles Civil Sporting 1-0

By Tione Andsen

TN Stars Sunday leave it late to inflict another misery to Civil Sporting after humbling them with a 1-0 beating in the TNM Super League played at Civo Stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe

TN Stars late, substitute China Chirwa turned super hero of the day when connected home Stain Davies inviting cross with seven minutes to regulation time.

It never rained but poured as Civil Sporting have recorded four consecutive defeats and had an opportunity in the 53rd minute when their penalty taker, attacking midfielder, Isaac Msiska’s spot kick was saved by man of the match, TN Stars goalkeeper, Blackson Kotei.

This is the first defeat at home for Civil and they recorded three away defeats against Mighty Tigers 1-0, Nyasa Big Bullets 6-0 and Silver Strikers 1-0 and could this be Oscar Kaunda’s departure effect on part of the Servants.

Civil Sporting have dropped to position 12 from 11 with nine points from seven games while TN Stars have dislodged Bullets on fourth position with 16 points from eight games.

Should this be a warning for Civil, by recalling to what happened to them in 2015 soccer season where they were relegated but they managed returned through mutual arrangement with EPAC management.

The first opening minutes the game was a balanced affair until in the 10th minute when the game was stopped after referee, Agnes Chamayere had noted that TN Stars keeper, Kotei was wearing a green top jersey which looked similar to the jerseys for Civil players.

TN Stars goal minder, Kotei rushed to the dressing room without getting permission from the referee and when he returned to the pitch, he was shown a yellow card for unsporting behaviour.

The closest chance in the first half came in the 38th minute when right winger, Tonic Viyuyi was put through Martin Msewa but his effort was parried over the bar by Civil’s keeper, Blessings Kameza.

The teams remained deadlocked after 45 plus four added minutes when they went for recess.

Civil Sporting got a life line in the 53rd minute when TN Stars midfielder, Trouble Banda was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box by referee, Chamayere.

The resultant spot kick taken by Msiska was calmly saved by TN Stars goalie, Kotei.

Two minutes later, Civil Sporting made double substitutions, they brought in towering striker, Fletcher Bandawe and Timothy Chitedze for Msiska and Charles White respectively.

Eight minutes later, TN Stars introduced fresh legs of Mabvuto Chipolopolo and Laurent Banda for Viyuyi and Hope Siwu while Civil pushed in Timothy Silwimba for injured Lanken Mwale in the 72nd minute.

With only nine minutes to go, TN Stars engaged the services of Chirwa for Patrick Fia and the move produced wonders for the visitors within minutes.

Chirwa first touch of the game saw him planting home Davies cross from the right flank after he dribbled past Civil’s left back, Willard Dickson to make it 0-1.

Civil Sporting Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa said that, “We are not happy with the outcome of this game as a team. We played well but we failed to score and at the end se have been punished.”

He suggested that team management needs to sit down with the players to find out the really problem with the team.

“It not a fluke win over Civil, we knew it that we will be able to collect maximum points over them right from our training ground,” Technical Director for TN Stars, Mike Banda said.

He claimed that every fixture they play against Civil, they have an upper hand over them although they are considered to be one of the big teams in the country.