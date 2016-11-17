Customers get upright fridge & smart TV and K5 million grand prize still up for grab

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has conducted the second monthly draw of its ongoing “Za Bhoo” promotion which customers continue wining different prizes

Launched in September, 2016, Za Bhoo promotion aims to excite and reward customers for their support to the company’s products and services.

Speaking during the draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Senior Manager Public Relations Akossa Mphepo the company has so far given out about K2 million cash, smart screens and upright fridges to lucky customers.

“We are now in 8th week of this promotion and we have given out K10, 000 to 10 people in the Za Bhoo weekly draw, 2 Smart Screen and 2 upright fridge in the monthly draw. In Za Bhoo TNM Quiz the company has dished out K10,000 daily cash prize to 7 people the past weeks while in Za Bhoo Instant mystery 15 lucky customers received K10, 000 each with 247 people getting K1,000 worth of airtime,” said Mphepo.

Mphepo encouraged subscribers to continue participating during the promotion as different prizes including the grand prize of K5 million are up for grabs.

“Since we launched this promotion in September, the response continues to be positive. We would like to encourage customers to continue participating in order to stand a chance of winning the remaining prizes that include the K5 million grand prize,” she said.

During the draw a primary teacher from Namachete Primary School in Zomba Emmanuel Mukiti has won an upright fridge.

“I’m very excited to be one of lucky winners of Za Bhoo promotion and I’m grateful to TNM for rewarding its customers,” said Mukiti

Apart from the designated prizes, TNM subscribers also get rewards in form of TNM-TNM free talk time minutes for every recharge above K100 during the promotion.

The grand prize for “Za Bhoo” promotion is cash amounting to K5 million and other prizes and during monthly draw TNM is dishing out one upright fridge and a smart TV to lucky winners.

To enter the promotion, TNM subscribers are required to recharge with scratch cards of K100, K200, K500 and K1000 respectively and stand a chance to win various exciting prizes for Za Bhoo Recharge & Win, SMS QUIZ to 9090 to Subscribe to TNM General Knowledge Quiz and stand a chance of winning in the weekly and monthly draw for Za Bhoo TNM Quiz or respond to an SMS prompt and SMS WIN to 9090 to check if they have won an instant mystery prize for Za Bhoo Instant Mystery Prize.

The promotion runs from September to November 2016.