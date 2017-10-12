TNM plc is honored to be awarded by the Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) as the “Most Innovative Technology Company” in the country at the 2017 Innovations Awards by the Malawi ICT umbrella body at an event over the weekend.

TNM scooped the award for its ground-breaking and pioneering roll-out of the Fourth Generation/Long-Term Evolution (4G/LTE) mobile internet products, which has revolutionised internet and broadband speeds in Malawi.

In accepting the award, TNM Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine said; “We are humbled that our decision to invest in 4G/LTE continues to be noticed as an important contribution to the country’s ICT sector and overall, the Malawi economy.”

Valentine said the award will inspire TNM to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the needs of customers.

Making the announcement during ICTAM Innovation Forum in Mangochi, the judges ranked TNM highly as an important driver of Malawi’s sustained development through its cutting edge innovative offerings in the internet mainly to do with the newly launched 4.5G/LTE offerings.

Malawi’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima attended the Innovation Forum.

This is the second time for TNM’s ground-breaking work through the 4G/LTE network platform to be recognised and singled out for praise.

In 2016, the London-based Capital Finance International (CFI.co) awarded TNM as the best mobile operator in the South Eastern Africa region for the technology, which it described as an “important driver of Malawi’s sustained development through its cutting edge innovative offerings in the internet space.”

The Maravi Post heartily congratulate TNM plc dor thaward from the Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) as the “Most Innovative Technology Company” in the country.