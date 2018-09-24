Blantyre, September 24, 2018—TNM Plc, mobile telecoms and ICT partner of the Lake of Stars Festival is proud to announce the five lucky winners in the just ended social media competition ahead of the arts and culture event.

To stand a chance of winning, fans and festival lovers were asked to post “Like” on TNM’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

For Facebook (TelekomNetworksMalawi), users were required to answer a question on “Which TNM product allows them to cash out from your bank even when there is no ATM around” whilst for Twitter, fans were asked to “post a video of them singing the most popular Sauti Sol Song with caption #IssaFestivoo.

For Instangram (@alwayswithyoumw ) TNM simply asked fans to post their best photo having fun in the sun with the hashtag #IssaFestivoo.

Speaking during tickets presentation in Blantyre Public Relations Manager Limbani Nsapato said the promotion received overwhelming response from the fans and TNM was excited to offer five tickets to lucky winners.

“TNM has decided to extend the Lake of Stars Festival buzz and fever to its customers on social media as one way of appreciating their love of music and tourism, which the festival delivers on one platform. As the festival gets underway from September 28, these five winners will be there to enjoy the music, beauty and sun-bath which the festival offers to fans and TNM will be there to share the fun with them,” Nsapato said.

Apart from giving out free tickets, TNM Plc is also offering a 13.5 % ticket discount to the festival for customers who buy tickets through TNM’s mobile money service Mpamba by September 27, 2018.

“Through this limited offer, TNM has made it possible for many people to buy tickets at an affordable price and convenient means. Festival goers will pay K32,000.00, down from K37,000.00 saving K5,000 if they buy the tickets on Mpamba. Our hope is that this will help increase patronage to the concert and the bigger the audience, the better for the good of Malawi’s arts and tourism,” he said.

One of the lucky tickets winners Justin Mwanja from Lilongwe thanked TNM for making it possible for social media fans to be part of this year’s festival.

Other lucky tickets winners Grant Victor , Danny DaSilva, Karen Tembo and Manuel Joze Serafim Da Silva. Other 15 winners went away with various TNM goodies.

The three-day festival will host a fusion of local and international music acts, food, technology, and wellness on the beaches of Kabumba Hotel, on the fringes of Lake Malawi in Salima, Central Malawi.

A number of acts will come from Europe, including Germany group, Makatumbe Band and Scotland’s Michael Pedersen. Sauti Sol from Kenya and Major Lazer Sound System from USA are also part of the headliners.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach. Ends#