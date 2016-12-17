Thursday the 15th of December marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kondwani Namagonya and Jonathan Chirwa as they were presented with K5 million and K1.5 million respectively after emerging as winner in the TNM Za Bhoo Recharge and Win Promotion.

Namagonya -who works in the maintenance department at Neno District Hospital- emerged as winner during the final draw held on the 2nd of December. Chirwa, on the other hand, was overall winner of Za Bhoo Quiz, which was a component of the multi-faceted competition.

Presenting the cheques, TNM’s Chief Executive Officer Douglas Stevensonreaffirmed the company’s commitment to give back to its customers through promotions, top quality service and innovations aligned to customers’ needs.

Stevenson added “ The festive season is a time for giving and as such, TNM is currently involved in several initiatives. Today we’ve given out K6.5 million to the Za Bhoo winners but throughout the month of December; each of our four operating regions is making food donations to those in need. This we’ve called #Let’s Share Our Food. As a truly Malawian brand that listens to and cares for not only it’s customers but also those the vulnerable; we are always with you’. He said

Receiving the prize Namagonya hailed TNM for the promotion which has transformed his financial status.

“I couldn’t believe the news when I first received a call from TNM that I won such a big amount of money but now that I have received I would say “thank you” TNM you’re really always with us,” said Namagonya who works at Neno District hospital, maintenance department.

Apart from the grand prize of K5 million, TNM has also given put three flat televisions and three upright fridges to lucky customers, among other prizes.

TNM run the promotion to reward its customers for their loyalty and support of the Malawian integrated mobile network and ICT service provider. The competition was launched in September and came to a close on November 30th 2016.