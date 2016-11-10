In its quest to continue providing convenience to customers using the LTE/4G internet platform, TNM has introduced 4G LTE bundles and advance data bundle purchase plan that gives clients the option to purchase data bundles 3,6 and 12 months in advance.

This is a first from TNM which, until recently, offered short term bundles with a daily, weekly and monthly validity period.

TNM’s Chief Officer-Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said the new bundles are designed to suit the LTE/4G internet platform and offer several key benefits to the end user.

“The long term validity enables the client to plan their spending without having to worry about price fluctuations due to inflation. It also eliminates the inconvenience of data running out before a billing cycle ends as well as the hassles of frequent data buying and loading.

He added that the roll-over feature, which enables users to carry over left over data for a period of time depending on the amount purchased, addresses customer concerns of data expiring before it has been used.

The advance data bundles come with an incentive bonus ranging from 5% to 15%. The three months bundle will come with 5% bonus, six months 10% and 15% bonus for the 12 months bundle.

The Chief Officer (Enterprise Services) also announced the introduction of 6GB and 8GB data bundles at the price of K15, 500 and K19500, respectively.

Customers can buy their bundles through the TNM App, USSD code and SMS.