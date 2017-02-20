Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM proudly announces the donation of K1 million to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) in support of the grouping’s conference slated from February 23 to 25, 2017 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Managing Executive,Legal and Regulatory Christina Mwansa said TNM felt obliged to support MLS because of its remarkable role it plays in promoting justice and good governance in the country.

“As a truly Malawian company we felt obliged to supporting this conference because TNM appreciates and value the role MLS play in enhancing justice , good governance, ethical & professional conduct of legal practitioners in the country which in turn fosters socio-economic growth and human rights of the country,” said Mwansa.

Mwansa expressed the hope that the issues to be discussed during the conference will be of great importance to the law profession and the country as the whole.

“TNM always believes that the gathering like MLS conference provides a platform for professionals to share new ideas, measure the successes and shortfalls for the common good of for the betterment of mother Malawi,” she said.

In his remarks MLS President John Suzi Banda thanked TNM for the contribution towards the conference and Annual General Meeting.

“There is need for us as a country to start interrogating our laws and policies if they are favourable to the growth of businesses in the country, which is one of the objectives of this conference, so we would like to thank TNM for contributing to such an initiative through this donation,” said Banda.

Hitesh Anadakt Vice Chairman for the TNM board is expected to be the guest of honor at the conference this year.

The conference is expected to attract attract over 200 delegates from Malawi and abroad. It will be held under the Promoting sustainable economic development in Malawi through a sound legal and regulatory investment framework